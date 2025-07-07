Paris couture week opens with Cardi B holding a live crow at Schiaparelli's spectacle

It was a fitting image for Schiaparelli. Elsa Schiaparelli, the house's founder, built her legend in the 1930s by weaving the unexpected —l obster dresses, shoe hats, and, yes, animals — into the heart of high fashion. That legacy pulsed through Daniel Roseberry's Fall 2025 collection, a spectacle in pure black and white, staged as if the city itself had been drained of color, leaving only stark contrast and raw emotion.