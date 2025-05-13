Wires

Paris court gives actor Gérard Depardieu a 18-month suspended sentence after he was convicted in a sexual assault case

Paris court gives actor Gérard Depardieu a 18-month suspended sentence after he was convicted in a sexual assault case.

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 8:37AM

PARIS — Paris court gives actor Gérard Depardieu a 18-month suspended sentence after he was convicted in a sexual assault case.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Paris court gives actor Gérard Depardieu a 18-month suspended sentence after he was convicted in a sexual assault case

Paris court gives actor Gérard Depardieu a 18-month suspended sentence after he was convicted in a sexual assault case.

Wires

A Paris court finds actor Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexual assault on a 2021 film set

Wires

Nissan says it will slash its job count by 20,000 people, or about 15% of its global work force, by fiscal 2027