Paraguay reopens its embassy in Jerusalem, handing Israel a rare diplomatic victory

The world's top war-crimes court issued arrest warrants last month for Netanyahu and his former defense minister, accusing them of crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza. The Israeli offensive has so far killed over 44,800 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry which does not say how many are combatants. The warrants turn Netanyahu and Gallant into internationally wanted suspects, putting them at risk of arrest when they travel abroad.