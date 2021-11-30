MILWAUKEE — An attorney representing a man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee in two other cases dropped him as a client Tuesday, citing ties to people injured in the incident.

Investigators say Darrell Brooks injured dozens of people and killed six when he drove through the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. His motive remains unclear. The state public defender's office is representing him in the parade case.

Brooks was out on bail from a pending domestic abuse case in Milwaukee County at the time of the incident. He also has another pending case from 2020 in Milwaukee County in which he's charged with shooting at his nephew and another person, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that his attorney in those cases, Joseph Domask, filed a motion Tuesday with Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Feiss asking to withdraw. He cited his and his office's relationships with people affected by the parade attack.

He asked to meet privately with Feiss to explain his conflicts in detail, but Feiss told him it wasn't necessary and granted the motion.