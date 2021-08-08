A parade to celebrate gymnast Suni Lee's historic Olympic appearance and gold medal performance will occur Sunday afternoon on St. Paul's East Side.

The procession for the gold medalist will begin at 3 p.m. at White Bear and Arlington avenues in St. Paul, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said. The parade will head north on White Bear Avenue to the grounds of Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, where a program honoring Lee will start at 4 p.m.

"As the first Asian and Hmong American Olympic Gold Medalist, Suni Lee's historic achievement has inspired community members in her hometown St. Paul, across our state, nation and around the world," Visit St. Paul, one of the parade organizers, said in a news release Friday.

Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks regardless of whether they are vaccinated, the release said.

The Suni Lee Celebration Committee, Hmong community leaders and the city of St. Paul are also planning the event. Parade security will be coordinated by St. Paul police, Maplewood police, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The 18-year-old gymnasts won Olympic gold on July 29 in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gymnastics individual all-around competition. The St. Paul native is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics and the first Asian woman to win the Olympic gymnastics all-around.

Gov Tim Walz issued a proclamation declaring July 30, 2021, as Sunisa (Suni) Lee Day in the state of Minnesota.

"Suni Lee, Minnesota's own, has made our state and country proud by etching her name among the legendary USA Olympians that have won at the Summer Games," Walz said. "We so proud of you, Suni. Way to bring home the gold!"

