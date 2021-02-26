More from Star Tribune
Tour a Parade of Homes Dream Home
Modern Tudor in Minneapolis is design/build couple's own dream home.
Business
Golden Valley startup selling fishing tackle, gear hooks $2.1M in investments
Omnia not only sells the gear, it helps consumers pick out what they need for specific lakes.
Curious Minnesota
What happens to all of the de-icing fluid sprayed on planes at MSP airport?
Due to our cold winters, MSP is one of the busiest airports in the country for de-icing operations. Delta uses more than 1 million gallons of fluid each season.
Sports
Podcast: Will Gophers join Wolves with a coaching change?
Michael Rand's Daily Delivery breaks down Minnesota's 67-59 loss to Northwestern — a team that entered on a 13-game losing streak — and wonders if another basketball coaching firing could be ahead.
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered through health systems, state clinics, health departments and pharmacies. Here's what you need to know.