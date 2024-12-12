MELBOURNE, Australia — Papua New Guinea will gain its own team in Australia's rugby league in a soft diplomacy deal announced Thursday linked to limiting Chinese influence in the South Pacific.
Papua New Guinea gains a team in Australian rugby league in diplomatic push aimed at curbing China
By ROD McGUIRK
The Australian government will spend 600 million Australian dollars ($380 million) over a decade to add a team from its nearest neighbor to the National Rugby League from 2028.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape announced the deal at a Sydney news conference. They also announced that a bilateral security deal struck a year ago had officially come into force.
China has pursued its own bilateral security pact on policing with Papua New Guinea and with other South Pacific island nations which U.S. allies, including Australia, fear could undermine regional security.
Rugby league is the most popular sport in Papua New Guinea, which has an impoverished population of 12 million mostly subsistence farmers, wracked by tribal warfare, worsening violent crime and civil unrest.
Marape said the security deal with Australia ''fits in neatly'' with ensuring the safety of players and officials who would be based in the capital, Port Moresby.
''The player is safe when we have good rapport between our two police" forces, Marape said.
Albanese did not directly answer when asked by a reporter if the agreement would prevent Papua New Guinea from striking a security deal with China.
''Security in Pacific is primarily the responsibility of the Pacific family is a principle that we share,'' Albanese said.
Marape said the security pact with Australia was in his country's interests.
''Australia is a security partner of choice in the first instance,'' Marape said.
''That doesn't stop us from relating with any nation, especially our Asian neighbors. We relate with China, for instance, a great trading partner, a great bilateral partner, but on security, closer to home we have this synergy and our shared territory needs to be protected, defended, policed,'' Marape added.
But the Australian government later revealed the rugby league deal was underpinned by a ''strategic trust'' agreement between the two goverments.
A clause in that agreement allowed Australia to withdraw funding and required the National Rugby League to remove Papua New Guinea's team from the competition if Australian trust was breached, Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy said.
Conroy said details of the trust agreement were confidential, but noted Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko had publicly ruled out any security deal with China.
Peter V'landys, chair of the Australian Rugby League Commission, said the Papua New Guinea government would never jeopardize Australian taxpayer support for the team by striking a security deal with Beijing.
''Rugby league is such a religion in Papua New Guinea that they will never take the risk of losing a rugby league team to do a deal with another country,'' V'landys said.
Marape described the deal to create a Port Moresby-based football team as ''pivotal in ... anchoring'' the Papua New Guinea-Australia relationship.
The security pact signed by Albanese and Marape a year ago strengthened Australia's place as the preferred security partner. It was signed six months later than initially planned.
The original June 2023, date was abandoned after a security deal struck between the United States and Marape's government sparked protests in the South Pacific nation a month earlier over concerns that it undermined Papua New Guinea's sovereignty.
