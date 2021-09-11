MOREHEAD, Ky. — Mark Pappas threw for 286 yards and fired a career-best five touchdown passes as Morehead State walloped NAIA member The Point 62-9 in front of a Family Weekend crowd of 6,607 on Saturday.

The game was scheduled on the fly as both Morehead State and The Point had their original opponents cancel because of COVID concerns.

The Point, from West Point, Ga., had one yard of total offense before mounting a drive into the red zone late in the first half. The promising drive ended in an 85-yard pick-six by Giovanni Hererra.

The Skyhawks managed 193 yards of offense with three turnovers while Morehead State amassed 508 yards, including 359 passing.

BJ Byrd caught nine passes for 102 yards with touchdowns of 20 and 11 yards as Morehead State took a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The lead grew to 59-0 by late in the third, The Point scored all nine points in the final 5:27 on a 27-yard Logan Flesher field goal and Peyton Allen's 15-yard pass to Sensir Carnes.

