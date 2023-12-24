INDIANAPOLIS — Paolo Banchero scored 34 points and the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game skid with a 117-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Banchero shot 11 of 20 from the field and made 12 of 16 free throws. Franz Wagner added 24 points for the Magic.

Tyrese Haliburton had 29 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner scored 24 and Buddy Hield 20.

Orlando shot 53% from the field, just one percentage point better than the Pacers. The difference was at the line where the Magic made 33 of 41 attempts while the Pacers went 9 for 13.

The Pacers attempted to make up the difference from 3-point range, hitting 15 shots from long distance compared to six for the Magic.

The Pacers rallied from a 14-point deficit and pulled within one at 93-92 after three quarters. Orlando regained control down the stretch and finished with a 39-33 edge in rebounding.

The Magic did much of their damage inside, shooting nearly 62% and building a 73-59 lead by halftime. Banchero scored 23 points in the first half, hitting 7 of 8 shots and 9 of 11 free throws. The Pacers shot 49% from the field before intermission.

The Magic were without starting guard Jalen Suggs, who missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist. Gary Harris, who is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, started in Suggs' place and scored 15 points.

Pacers guard Bruce Brown was sidelined with a bone bruise in his right knee. Andrew Nembhard, who scored 17 points, started in his place.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Washington on Tuesday in the finale of a three-game trip.

Pacers: Open a two-game trip at Houston on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba