Paolini beats Gauff to become first home player in 40 years to win the Italian Open

ROME — Jasmine Paolini got the party started at the Foro Italico. And now the stage is set for Jannik Sinner to cap it off.
Paolini took advantage of the crowd's support and beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 to become the first home player to win the Italian Open in 40 years on Saturday.
With the top-ranked Sinner to play Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final on Sunday, Italy could earn its first sweep of the Rome singles titles.
The last Italian woman to win the open was Raffaella Reggi in 1985 in Taranto. The last local man to raise the trophy was Adriano Panatta in 1976.
When Paolini hit a big serve down the T on her second championship point and Gauff couldn't get it back, she celebrated with a big smile and raised her arms as she spun around in joy.
''It doesn't seem real to me," Paolini said. "I came here as a kid to see this tournament but winning it and holding up this trophy wasn't even in my dreams.''
Before the trophy ceremony, the crowd chanted ''Ole, ole, ole, Jas-mine, Jas-mine,'' and Paolini responded by forming her hands into a heart shape.
''The crowd has been incredible,'' Paolini said.