Panthers visit the Hurricanes with 1-0 series lead

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -128, Panthers +108; over/under is 5.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 5-2 in the last meeting.
Carolina has a 36-10-1 record in home games and a 47-30-5 record overall. The Hurricanes have scored 266 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth in the league.
Florida has gone 26-21-2 on the road and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers are 27-11-4 in games they convert at least one power play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Roslovic has scored 22 goals with 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.