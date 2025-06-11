Panthers take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -150, Oilers +125; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 6-1.
Florida has gone 32-15-2 at home and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers have a +23 scoring differential, with 246 total goals scored and 223 conceded.
Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 29-20-2 record in road games. The Oilers have a 30-9-4 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.