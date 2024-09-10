Panthers signing edge rusher Charles Harris to bolster pass rush, AP source says

Carolina traded away top edge rusher Brian Burns in the offseason and lost Frankie Luvu to free agency. They had hoped signing edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in the offseason would help fill the void, but Wonnum opened the season on injured reserve, leaving the team thin at that position. No edge rusher other than Clowney on the roster had an NFL sack entering the season opener.