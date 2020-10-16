The Carolina Panthers have placed guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days after he played against the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after Carolina defeated Atlanta 23-16. Larsen did not start for the Panthers in that game, but did see action as a reserve.

The Panthers still practiced on Friday in preparation for Sunday's home game against the Bears.