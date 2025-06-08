Panthers-Oilers Stanley Cup Final is as tight as can be. Game 3 could tilt the series

SUNRISE, Fla. — After going the distance in the Stanley Cup Final last year with the Florida Panthers beating the Edmonton Oilers by a goal in Game 7 and being one win apart during the regular season, not much is separating these two NHL powerhouses so far in their championship series rematch.
This final is just about as close as can be through two games, with each team winning once in overtime and knowing full well one puck off the post or into the net could have dramatically changed the situation. That remains the case going into Game 3 on Monday night at Florida, with the very real chance that a couple of bounces and small adjustments could tilt the series one way or the other.
''It's just the back-and-forth punches of a heavyweight tilt," veteran Oilers forward Adam Henrique said after practice Sunday. ''Every shift matters so much because it might be a 1-0 game and a 2-1 game, and those mistakes that could either cost you or pay dividends for you and keeping that pressure high — that can be the difference.''
This has been a different final than many in the recent past, in part because there's no underdog in it who no one expected to get this far, the opponents know each other well and the teams are nearly at full strength. That has made for some quality hockey where the goals have piled up and yet the defense and goaltending have at the same time been stellar.
''Everything is contested all over the ice, so you're having more events and it's more intense, but what a wonderful thing to be able to say that in the final,'' Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after his team's optional skate in Fort Lauderdale. ''Both teams are competing defensively. They're blocking shots, they're battling, they're backchecking and it's still a high-event game. That's some high-end skill.''
That high-end skill has been on display. Three-time league and reigning playoff MVP Connor McDavid fittingly leads all scorers with five points, and longtime Edmonton running mate Leon Draisaitl has matched Florida's Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand at three goals apiece.
Game 1 finished 4-3 in overtime and Game 2 was 5-4 in double OT. The Oilers have more shots, 92 to 74, while the Panthers have led for over 67 minutes compared to trailing for nearly 28 minutes.
It has been tied for large swaths of regulation, and for all the offense, players acknowledge there has not been a whole lot of ice with which to operate.