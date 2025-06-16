Panthers host the Oilers with 3-2 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -148, Oilers +124; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 5-2. Brad Marchand scored two goals in the victory.
Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 32-15-3 in home games. The Panthers have a 52-8-4 record when scoring three or more goals.
Edmonton has a 30-20-2 record on the road and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a 29-10-4 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.