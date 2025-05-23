Panthers host the Hurricanes with 2-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -145, Hurricanes +121; over/under is 5.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-0. Sam Bennett scored two goals in the victory.
Florida has a 30-14-2 record in home games and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers rank first in NHL play with 340 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).
Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 19-22-5 in road games. The Hurricanes rank ninth in the league with 266 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).
TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Panthers. Bennett has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.