Panthers can sweep their way back to Stanley Cup Final with a win over Hurricanes on Monday night

SUNRISE, Fla. — Brad Marchand wanted no part of the conversation.
He and the Florida Panthers lead the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. Florida is on the brink of reaching the Stanley Cup Final; it would be the Panthers' third straight appearance in that round and Marchand's first time in the title round since 2019.
Talk of getting there, however, can wait. There's another win to get first.
''You don't think about that,'' Marchand said when asked what a Cup final trip would mean. ''We're prepared to go seven (games) here and I think the biggest thing for this group is we're really good at just focusing on what we need to do and staying in the moment and not looking ahead. You can't start looking ahead.''
Perhaps they can't, but others can. The Prince of Wales Trophy — given to the Eastern Conference champions — will be in Florida's building on Monday night, when the Panthers will get their first chance at eliminating the Hurricanes and clinching yet another East title.
''We're playing for our season," Carolina forward Taylor Hall said. "So, there's no point in thinking about what happened previously.''
Florida's five-goal third-period barrage turned a tie game into a rout on Saturday night, and the Hurricanes understand the enormity of the situation. They've lost 15 consecutive East finals games and know that only four teams in NHL history have come back from a 3-0 series deficit.
''They've got to win four,'' Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said, his way of his saying the series isn't over yet.