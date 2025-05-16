Panthers bring 3-2 lead into game 6 against the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -243, Maple Leafs +197; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 6-1.
Florida has a 19-15-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers lead NHL play with 340 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).
Toronto has gone 52-26-4 overall with a 23-11-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs are 25-4-4 in games decided by a single goal.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 23 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.