Panthers are about to set the NHL mark for games played in a 3-year span

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers don't play hockey every day. It only seems like that's the case.
When the Panthers take the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton on Wednesday night, it will be the team's 309th game over the past three seasons and one that ties the NHL record for most games in a three-year span. And that, obviously, means they'll break the record in Game 2 on Friday.
There is no downside to making the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons, though there has been one unintended consequence — the Panthers are playing a ton of hockey. It's simultaneously tiring and exhilarating.
''We will have more energy for this series than any of the three prior," coach Paul Maurice said. "And I'm sure it's true of Edmonton as well. But the regular season was more of a grind for us this year than either of the two previous. And then in each round, it seemed a bigger build to excitement just because the light is at the end of the tunnel. There are no more than seven games left to this season, no matter what. So, you will see a new energy source from both teams in this series.''
Dallas (1997-98 through 1999-2000) and Detroit (2006-07 through 2008-09) hold the record for most games in a three-year span with 309; the Panthers' Game 5 win in Carolina to clinch the Eastern Conference title was their 308th in three seasons, putting them on the brink of passing those clubs.
And two Panthers players — Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling — have played almost every one of those games. Both have made 303 appearances for Florida in these three years; they have a chance to pass Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel for the most by any NHL player ever in a three-year span.
Kessel played in all 307 of Pittsburgh's games from 2015-16 through 2017-18.
''That is crazy," Forsling said. ''I didn't know that stat. That is crazy, for sure. It's a lot of preparation and a lot of recovery and you have to do the right things. Otherwise, you're going to be struggling out there — because that's a lot of hockey. And mentally, you've got to take days off and not think about hockey as much. I have a son now; that takes my mind off things."