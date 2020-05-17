Couples trying to salvage weddings put on hold by the coronavirus are feeding a fresh trend in the bridal industry: the "minimony."

Rather than wait, they're getting hitched alone or with a few local loved ones looking on at a safe social distance as other guests join virtually. Then they plan to reschedule larger celebrations when allowed.

"We were about to put a $15,000 deposit down on a venue when coronavirus hit," said Californian Kate Whiting. "Why would I want to wait to marry my best friend?"

The 300-guest wedding of her dreams, and those of her fiancé, Jake Avery, will happen once the pandemic is over. For now, a close friend recently ordained will marry them in their yard on June 6.

Their approach is a play on micro weddings, the first choice for some couples looking for a more intimate experience or unable to afford splashier affairs.

Before the pandemic so dramatically changed lives, 20,000 to 30,000 weddings happened every weekend in the United States, with more than 550,000 originally planned for April, May and June this year, according to data from the wedding planning site TheKnot.com.

Worldwide, 93% of couples whose weddings are impacted by the virus are rescheduling, the site said.

Nicole Ochoa and Brad Wilkinson had an initial guest list of 200-plus before choosing to go micro for their July nuptials. Really, really micro. The couple decided on fewer than a dozen guests for a wedding on a ranch that overlooks estate vineyards in Sonoma County, Calif.

"We just really wanted it to be personal," Ochoa said. "I hope that other people can pause and consider this as an option. It feels like the wedding industry and wedding trends have turned into such a show."

The couple is aware that nothing is guaranteed these days. They are asking for a "force majeure" clause in their contract so they can get their money back in case virus restrictions end up keeping them from the vineyard.

"We would be incredibly sad if we can't be married at the venue we fell so hard for, but there's something pretty magical about the thought of walking across the lawn in my dress with my dad, too," Ochoa said.

Guest lists shrinking

Guest lists of 50 or fewer accounted for just 8% of U.S. weddings last year, down from 10% the year before, according to The Knot, which surveys more than 25,000 couples annually. Guest lists of 51 to 150 encompassed 54% of weddings.

Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot, said couples who want to keep their original plans but worry that virus restrictions will drive their guest counts down might consider a "shift wedding" — so-called because multiple weddings take place in shifts in the same place on the same day.

"They can host their ceremony with a group of 25 of their guests while livestreaming to the rest of their loved ones, followed by a reception with the same group who attended the ceremony for a few hours before the next group of guests arrive," she said.

Vendors focused on micro weddings have seen an uptick in interest since the virus struck, but some couples were ahead of that curve.

Another term often used for a micro wedding is "organized elopement," intimate, quick events that can be compared to pop-up stores.

Melissa Todd and Jeffrey Hall's elopement was attended by seven guests. They married last November in Chicago, where they live, and wanted to do something quick.

"I'm just one of those people who never dreamed of a big elaborate wedding," Todd said. "I'm pretty mellow."

The allure of such things has grown with the pandemic.

"We already were quite busy, but sadly we have been receiving a ton of e-mails from clients that had their weddings canceled due to COVID and are now wanting to do a small pop-up," said wedding planner Michele Velazquez.

Karen Norian, the editor of SimplyEloped.com, has had the same experience.

"Since the coronavirus outbreak, I've had numerous couples come to me every day with similar stories: They're canceling their big wedding due to travel complications, not wanting to assemble a big group of people or other virus-related problems," she said.

"These couples are heartbroken, not just about the financial losses, but the thought of pushing their marriages out to some ambiguous future date is devastating."