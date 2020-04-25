“It can’t happen here” is an enduring refrain in American culture, a reflection of the idea — whether invoked ironically or in earnest — that the United States has a special destiny and stands apart from the forces shaping the rest of the world.

Now, with a global pandemic happening here, much of the nation is asking how and why and what it means that a country that sees itself as the world’s wealthiest, most powerful and most scientifically advanced leads the world in both cases and confirmed deaths.

It’s a reckoning that has stirred intense debate about health policy, inequality and partisan politics but also extends beyond it, touching on history, values and national identity. And for some, the severity of the crisis — and the slow, disjointed government reaction to a danger warned about for months — has also upended their conception of the country, shattering the already battered idea of American exceptionalism.

“My perception is that we should have been able to just knock it out of the box like a walk-off home run because this is the United States, and we hold ourselves in high regard,” said Clinton Jackson, 66, a retired worker from Caterpillar in Decatur, Ill.

The government’s lack of preparedness was “embarrassing,” he said, before reaching for a metaphor right out of the more heroic story the nation tells about itself.

“We didn’t get no Paul Revere saying ‘The British are coming’ type of thing,” he said. “We got, ‘Don’t worry about it; we got this under control.’ ”

Reactions to the current crisis vary widely and are strongly inflected by partisan, generational and other divides. But interviews with more than three dozen historians, writers and Americans from all walks of life expressed a struggle to reconcile the crisis with the nation’s self-image.

David Kennedy, a Stanford University historian and author of “Freedom From Fear: The American People in Depression and War,” said events laid bare the degree to which we’ve “starved the public sector.” But he also wondered if the sheer scope and pace of the disaster defied any easy analogies from American history.

“It’s as if a lightning storm struck the country from coast to coast,” he said. “The velocity, the time scale — it’s in the category of the unprecedented.”

Still, Americans have a way of turning to history as a kind of consolation. And since the crisis began, leaders have reached for analogies like Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11, both of which capture the sense of shocking suddenness and also appeal to an idea of the American story as a series of challenges that make us stronger, better, more united.

Such analogies also underline the idea of American specialness — that we are under attack, as the post-Sept. 11 refrain went, “because of who we are.” But for some, the coronavirus crisis, instead of affirming our distinctness, is revealing how much we have in common with the rest of the world.

Since the crisis began, Russian American journalist Masha Gessen has been having regular video gatherings with friends in Moscow. And what has struck her is the similarity of what they were experiencing, starting with the feeling that “we’ve been entirely left to our own devices.”

“In the United States we have all this infrastructure, and we think that all these things are going to work the way they’re supposed to when push comes to shove,” she said. “In Russia, we always knew they wouldn’t.”

The idea of American exceptionalism is a squishy but durable concept going back as far as John Winthrop’s famous 1630 sermon warning his fellow Massachusetts Bay colonists that their settlement would be a “city upon a hill” whose success or failures would be seen by the world.

During the Cold War, it hardened into belief in the superiority of America’s brand of free-market democracy.

The idea of American exceptionalism has long been in ill repute among critics on the left. But since 2011, there has also been a steady slide in the share of Americans who agree that “America stands above other countries,” according to surveys by the Pew Research Center.

To some, the crisis reveals the failure of the post-9/11 support to homeland security, with its emphasis on external threats and military solutions.

“We’ve built a national security apparatus that turns out to be irrelevant to those things that actually threaten us,” said Andrew Bacevich, author of “The Age of Illusions: How American Squandered Its Cold War Victory.”

Kennedy said he hoped there would be a recalibration of people’s beliefs about what does make America distinct.

“For the last 40 years in this country, we’ve been in thrall to the kind of message Ronald Reagan delivered in first inaugural: Government is the problem, not the solution,” he said. “But there was a time when you asked Americans what they’re most proud of, and they’d say their government.

“Look at the last line of the Gettysburg address,” he said. “What does Lincoln think is at risk? It’s government of the people, by the people, for the people. That’s what makes us distinctive.”