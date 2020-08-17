Although 2020 has been a buzzkill, the pandemic has given us a gift, of sorts: It has forced us to get creative and use our imaginations.

Individuals and business alike have had to dig deep to come up with ways to thrive. Sever’s Festivals is no exception.

Known for its Fall Festival, which includes an elaborate corn maze, the Sever family used the pandemic to create a new attraction.

Stories, Riddles & Rhymes is a drive-through trail that tells a story — in limericks and rhymes — using quirky, larger-than-life-sized installations, including Hayley the squirrel and her pet pumpkin as well as a giant chicken.

The idea for a drive-through attraction had been brewing for some time, said Nicola Peterson, an officer at Sever’s (seversfestivals.com), “but was pushed to the forefront during this lovely pandemic of ours.”

Stories, Riddles & Rhymes is a collaboration with artist Brian Sobaski, who has created many installations for Sever’s.

The trail, which opens Friday, uses all natural materials, including straw, wood and vibrant sunflowers.

“The biggest thing we did was create the road and the space using the natural landscape as part of the install,” said Peterson.

To allow for social distancing, tickets to Stories, Riddles & Rhymes are sold in advance only, as are tickets to the Fall Festival, which will feature the maze, plus an obstacle course, magic and wildlife shows, pig races and ziplines. There will be capacity limits at the attractions and guests will be encouraged to wear masks.