During these trying times, exercise could provide indispensable mental health support, according to a timely new study.

By working out regularly, a generally healthy but sedentary group of adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s reported lower levels of depression, hostility and other negative feelings. And the mood boost lingered for weeks after the workouts stopped, offering another compelling reason for us to try to move, whenever and wherever we still can, during the coronavirus crisis.

Of course, many earlier studies have shown associations between physical activity and lower levels of depression and other bad moods. But while those studies looked at subjects’ lives and found a correlation between people who get regular exercise and those who report being relatively happy, they did not address the question of whether the exercise caused the people to be more cheerful or if people tended to exercise more because they weren’t depressed.

For the new study, which was published in Health Psychology, researchers at Columbia University Medical Center in New York decided to mount one of the first experiments to test the effects of an exercise regimen on the mental health of generally healthy, although inactive, people. They hoped to see, in effect, whether people in generally good mental health could become even better adjusted and happier if they started to exercise.

The scientists recruited 119 sedentary adults age 20 to 45 without any known mental health problems. To establish a baseline, the researchers administered a series of questionnaires designed to measure current levels of depression, anxiety, hostility and anger.

The volunteers began exercising four times a week at the lab. The exercise program was a standard moderate aerobic routine. They walked or jogged on treadmills or rode a stationary bicycle for about 35 minutes at a pace that left them somewhat breathless. (Technically, heart rates were raised to about 70 to 80% of each person’s maximum.)

This routine continued for three months. Then the mood questionnaires were repeated, after which the workouts were stopped and the test subjects were asked to return to their former inactive ways. A month later, everyone completed the mood questionnaires a third time.

The researchers knew that all 119 men and women had begun the experiment with sturdy mental health. But the exercise had bumped down the already low numbers.

After three months of working out, the scores on the depression scale fell by about 35%. Hostility levels also plummeted. Declines in anxiety and anger were slighter, but the researchers think the volunteers began with such low levels of those feelings, they realistically could not fall much further.

The mood improvements also lingered. Even after a month of inactivity, they showed healthier scores for depression and hostility, although numbers were starting to return to where they had been at the start.

Overall, the results suggest that “exercise has real benefits for mood,” even if our moods are not dour or surly to start with, said Kathleen McIntyre, an instructor in psychiatric social work who led the study.

“This study reminds us that we have this coping tool available to us,” she said.