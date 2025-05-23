Panda wins the 2025 Palm Dog award at Cannes — and a look-alike accepts

CANNES, France — It's called the Palm Dog contest, but Friday's winner of the annual Cannes Film Festival tradition was a Panda.
Panda, though, is an Icelandic sheepdog who stars in ''The Love That Remains,'' from Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason. Always positioned at the tail end of the festival, the beachside Palm Dog ceremony comes a day before the winner of the festival's Palme d'Or is announced.
Pálmason's tragicomic film, which premiered at Cannes not in competition, follows five characters — Panda included — over the course of a year after the breakdown of a marriage. Panda is ever-present and very much part of the on-screen family and at the heart of the movie. Panda, who retains her name in the film, is Pálmason's dog and stars alongside his real-life children in the movie, which may explain the award-winning performance.
While Panda sadly could not be there to collect the award, a look-alike local pooch was on hand to collect the coveted dog collar along with one of the film's human producers. Panda did make a virtual appearance with an acceptance video, on a car journey through Iceland. She succeeds last year's winner, Kodi, from ''Dog on Trial.''
This year's awards marked the 25th anniversary of the much-loved event. Palm Dog founder Toby Rose explained that it has had more impact that he could imagine, becoming a fixture at Cannes.
''We honor the four-legged here just so they get a bit of their moment before the big dresses and the tuxedos take over,'' Rose said.
Other prizes included the ''Mutt Moment'' Award, for stealing the scene. This went to a long-haired dachshund and a rottweiler, for their roles in raunchy BDSM biker drama ''Pillion,'' starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling. The scene in question involves the film's two lovers bringing their respective dogs to a nighttime tryst.
In a thank-you statement, director Harry Lighton described Hippo the dachshund's ''raw sex appeal'' and said she's the true domme in ''Pillion.''