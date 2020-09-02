As technologically savvy as I like to be, my life is filled with Post-it notes, and I see friends using the same disorganized system to keep track of scheduling, plans and notes.

Enter the Rocketbook Panda, a pen-and-paper planner with erasable technology. Built with synthetic paper that allows you to write smoothly with the included Pilot FriXion pen, it’s aimed at those who still want to write by hand but need to get the content into the digital world.

Available in black, dark blue, scarlet and teal, the planner comes in two sizes: letter size (8½ by 11 inches, 32 pages, $37) and a smaller executive size (6 by 8.8 inches, 36 pages, $35). A template helps you customize and organize your content. It’s divided into annual planning, goals, daily, weekly, monthly, notes and more.

Using the Rocketbook app (iOS and Android), the planner connects to any of the major cloud services to upload content. Here’s how it works: Symbols on the bottom of each page act as buttons for uploading. Once a button is assigned to your chosen cloud service, the app uploads it. Uploaded pages are digitally enhanced and cropped for easy reading. Handwriting intelligence makes the content searchable across platforms.

Once the content is either transferred, expired or just not needed, just wipe the page clean with a damp cloth or the included microfiber cloth. (getrocketbook.com)