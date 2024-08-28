Pancakes, meet pandan. Asian American restaurants add their own spin to the weekend brunch

Chef Francis Ang, of San Francisco's Abacá, has been at the brunch game since opening the city's first Filipino fine-dining establishment in 2021. His brunch offerings include an appetizer tower with buttered pandesal (a classic Filipino roll), lumpia (spring rolls), oysters and wagyu beef salad. ''We look at seasonality, we look at what people would like. And then we look at Filipino American influence too,'' he says.