It seems like it happened overnight. We are suddenly looking for comfort and nourishment within the confines of our own kitchens. Staying home and cooking from the pantry is the hot new trend in 2020.

In the spirit of the moment, these Peanut Butter Pancakes With Peaches and Peanut-Maple Sauce are the kind of breakfast-for-dinner meal that will provide comfort, familiar flavors and a sense of fun.

Even before the pandemic hit us, it was a good idea to keep a pantry of useful foods. This recipe is made from pantry staples, all of which keep for a while.

Canned peaches, peanut butter, flour and maple syrup are easy to keep in the larder. It only takes a few minutes to stir up these pancakes, and the sauce is made by mixing the juice from the peaches with peanut butter and a little maple syrup. It’s simple, economical and makes good use of that juice the peaches are packed in.

Peanut butter is my go-to food, whether I’m flush with cash or running low at the end of the month. That’s because it tastes great and provides the plant-based proteins and healthy fats we crave.

More important, these pancakes deliver comfort and a bit of fun at dinnertime. A stack of fluffy, peanut buttery cakes, with a generous drizzle of peanut butter and maple sauce, is sure to make you feel better. A pile of peach slices alongside is another childhood throwback, to remind you of simpler days.

The assembly couldn’t be easier: Mix together the dry ingredients, then mix the wet ingredients, then mix them together. You have the option of using a fresh egg or ground flaxseeds. You’ll want to get the griddle hot, and if you aren’t eating right away, preheat the oven to hold the finished cakes.

If you don’t want to make the peanut sauce, you can lighten it up by simply spreading some jam on the cakes, for a peanut butter and jelly flavor combo.

Of course, if you are allergic to peanuts, use an alternative nut or pea butter.

We might as well have breakfast for dinner, and have a little fun with it!

Robin Asbell is a cooking instructor and author of “Big Vegan” and “Plant-Based Meats.” Find her at robinasbell.com.

Peanut Butter Pancakes With Peaches and Peanut-Maple Sauce

Serves 4 (makes 12 pancakes and 1 cup sauce).

Note: Stay home and have this meal for dinner, lunch or breakfast. People with peanut allergies can substitute their preferred alternative in these cakes. For a lighter meal, skip the peanut sauce and simply spread with some jam or maple syrup. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 1/2 c. whole-wheat flour (white whole-wheat, whole-wheat pastry, regular whole-wheat all work)

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. smooth peanut butter, divided

• 2 c. almond milk plus 1 tbsp. flaxseeds, or 1 3/4 c. milk and 1 egg

• 1 tsp. vanilla

• Vegetable oil or spray

• 1 (15.25-oz.) can peach slices in juice, drained, save juice

• 1/4 c. pure maple syrup

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk to combine.

In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup peanut butter, and either almond milk and flax or milk and egg. Also add the vanilla, and whisk until smooth. Stir into the flour mixture just until combined; don’t beat. Let stand for a couple of minutes while the griddle preheats, then stir again. If the batter seems too thick, stir in a tablespoon or so of milk.

If you are not eating the finished cakes right away, preheat the oven to 200 degrees to hold them. Preheat griddle on high, or a large sauté pan on the stovetop at medium heat, until hot (when a drop of water dropped on the hot surface dances and evaporates).

Spritz or brush the griddle or pan with oil. Scoop 1/4 cup portions of batter onto the oiled pan, and spread gently with the bottom of the cup to make an even round. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the edges look done and the tops of the cakes are spotted with holes. Turn the cakes and cook for another 2 minutes or so, until puffed, then turn and cook for another minute. Transfer to a heat-safe plate or pan and keep warm in the oven as you cook the rest of the cakes. Serve warm.

For the sauce, combine the remaining 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1/2 cup of the drained peach juice and the maple syrup. Stir with a fork or whisk until smooth. Heat in a microwave for a minute or two until hot, or transfer to a small pan and stir over low heat until the sauce starts to simmer. For each plate, serve 3 cakes with about 1/3 cup peach slices and 1/4 cup peanut sauce.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 620 Fat 40 g Sodium 1,100 mg

Carbohydrates 56 g Saturated fat 8 g Added sugars 20 g

Protein 18 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 fruit, 1 starch, 1 ½ carb, 2 high-fat protein, 4 ½ fat.