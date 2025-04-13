Palou finally loses as IndyCar champ's 2-race winning streak snapped by Kirkwood in Long Beach

Palou's demeanor was endearing and he presented himself as very eager to please. It wasn't an act, but as he collected three championship trophies, there's been a shift in Palou's approach — he's still smiling and nice, but he's calculated and unconcerned about the competition. When told this weekend he should give his rivals a chance to win a race, Palou used an expletive in declining and said to publish his words.