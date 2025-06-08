Palestinians say at least 4 killed by Israeli fire near aid site. Israel says it fired warning shots

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian health officials and witnesses say at least four people were killed and others were wounded by Israeli fire around a kilometer (half-mile) from an aid distribution point in the Gaza Strip run by an Israeli and U.S.-backed group. Israel's military said it fired warning shots at people who approached its forces.
The bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, which confirmed the toll. Palestinian witnesses said Israeli forces had fired on them at a roundabout in the nearby city of Rafah as they went to get food from a site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
The Israeli military said it fired warning shots at people it said were suspects who had advanced toward its forces and ignored warnings to turn away. It said the shooting occurred in an area in southern Gaza that is considered an active combat zone at night.
The GHF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Deadly shootings near new aid hubs
The past two weeks have seen frequent shootings near the new hubs where thousands of desperate Palestinians are being directed to collect food. Witnesses say nearby Israeli troops have opened fire, and more than 80 people have been killed, according to Gaza hospital officials. Israel's military has said it fired warning shots or, in some instances, near individuals approaching its forces.
Witnesses said Sunday's shooting occurred at around 6 a.m., when they were told the site would open. Many had headed toward it early to try and get desperately needed food before the crowds.
Adham Dahman, 30, who was at Nasser Hospital with a bandage on his chin, said a tank had fired toward them. ''We didn't know how to escape," he said. "This is trap for us, not aid.''