Palestinians return to ruins and US expects hostages freed on Monday as Gaza ceasefire holds

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Gaza ceasefire held in its second day as tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to their neighborhoods Saturday and Israelis cheered Monday's expected release of remaining hostages.
''Gaza is completely destroyed. I have no idea where we should live or where to go,'' said Mahmoud al-Shandoghli in Gaza City as bulldozers clawed through the wreckage of two years of war. A boy climbed debris to raise the Palestinian flag.
Israelis applauded U.S. President Donald Trump, and some booed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner addressed a weekly rally in Tel Aviv that many hoped would be the last.
''To the hostages themselves, our brothers and sisters, you are coming home," Witkoff told the crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands. Kushner said they would celebrate on Monday, when Israel's military has said the 48 hostages still in Gaza would be freed. The government believes around 20 remain alive. Kushner also noted the ''suffering'' in Gaza.
Israelis hugged and took selfies. Many waved U.S. flags. ''It's a really happy time, but we know that there are going to be some incredibly difficult moments coming,'' said one person in the crowd, Yaniv Peretz.
About 200 U.S. troops arrived in Israel to monitor the ceasefire with Hamas. They will set up a center to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance.
''This great effort will be achieved with no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza,'' said Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the U.S. military's Central Command. Witkoff, Kushner and Cooper met with senior U.S. and Israeli military officials in Gaza.
The Egyptian presidency in a statement late Saturday said Trump will co-chair a ''peace summit'' there on Monday on Gaza and the wider Middle East. Earlier, France confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron would visit Egypt on Monday.