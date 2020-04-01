RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian officials say a 22-year-old man has died from wounds he sustained in a confrontation with Israeli forces last month.
The officials said Wednesday that Islam Dweikat had been in intensive care since he was shot in Beita, a village near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.
Another Palestinian was killed in the same confrontation, in which Palestinians rallied against alleged Israeli land confiscations.
At the time, the army said it had opened fire in response to a "violent riot" by 500 Palestinians in which protesters hurled stones at Israeli forces.
