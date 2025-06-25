Nation

Palestinian student sues Michigan school over teacher's reaction to her refusal to stand for Pledge

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a 14-year-old student who said a teacher humiliated her for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of U.S. support of Israel's war in Gaza.

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 8:07PM

DETROIT — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a 14-year-old student who said a teacher humiliated her for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of U.S. support of Israel's war in Gaza.

Danielle Khalaf's teacher told her, ''Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don't like it, you should go back to your country," according to the lawsuit.

Danielle, whose family is of Palestinian descent, declined to recite the Pledge over three days in January. ''We can only marvel at the conviction and incredible courage it took for her to follow her conscience and her heart,'' ACLU attorney Mark Fancher said.

The lawsuit says her teacher admonished her and told her she was being disrespectful.

As a result, Danielle ''suffered extensive emotional and social injuries,'' including nightmares, stress and strained friendships, the lawsuit says.

The ACLU and the Arab American Civil Rights League said Danielle's First Amendment rights were violated. The lawsuit seeks a financial award. An email seeking comment from the school district was not immediately answered Wednesday.

''It was traumatizing, it hurt, and I know she could do that to other people,'' Danielle said at a news conference in February, referring to the teacher's treatment.

At that time, the school district said it had taken ''appropriate action,'' though it didn't elaborate.

''Discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and is taken very seriously,'' the district said.

about the writer

about the writer

ED WHITE

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Zohran Mamdani claimed victory over Cuomo. His next obstacle: Eric Adams, the Republicans and more

Zohran Mamdani has claimed victory over a wounded, but still formidable former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

Nation

An Alaska brown bear has a new shiny smile after getting a huge metal crown for a canine tooth

Nation

Trump administration sues Maryland federal judges over order blocking removal of immigrants