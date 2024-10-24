DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16 people.
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16 people
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16 people.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 10:24AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.