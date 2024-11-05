DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike has killed 20 people in northern Gaza.
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike has killed 20 people in northern Gaza
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike has killed 20 people in northern Gaza.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 5, 2024 at 8:49AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people.