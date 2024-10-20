DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian officials say 87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes on homes in northern Gaza.
Palestinian officials say 87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes on homes in northern Gaza
Palestinian officials say 87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes on homes in northern Gaza.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 20, 2024 at 9:44AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.