Palestinian medics say an Israeli strike on a multistory building in central Gaza kills 25 and wounds dozens

By The Associated Press

December 12, 2024 at 8:15PM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian medics say an Israeli strike on a multistory building in central Gaza kills 25 and wounds dozens.

