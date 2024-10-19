JERUSALEM — Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike in Gaza has killed 11, hours after another killed at least 10.
Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike in Gaza has killed 11, hours after another killed at least 10
Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike in Gaza has killed 11, hours after another killed at least 10.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 19, 2024 at 8:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.