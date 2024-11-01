Israel pummels Lebanon and Gaza, killing dozens in fresh waves of airstrikes

Israel said it targeted Hamas infrastructure and a militant operating near the Nuseirat refugee camp but did not comment on the strikes outside the camp. It said it was aware of reports of civilian casualties and was investigating. In a separate announcement, the army said an airstrike on a vehicle in Gaza's southern town of Khan Younis killed a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, Izz al-Din Kassab, and his assistant, Ayman Ayesh.