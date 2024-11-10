Wires

Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 8:55AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza.

Wires

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs by Atlanta United with 3-2 Game 3 loss

Wires

Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District