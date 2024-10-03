Wires

Palestinian Health Ministry says 14 people killed in an Israeli strike in refugee camp in West Bank

By The Associated Press

October 3, 2024 at 8:05PM

JERUSALEM — Palestinian Health Ministry says 14 people killed in an Israeli strike in refugee camp in West Bank.

