DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from Israel-Hamas war has exceeded 56,000 in Gaza.
Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from Israel-Hamas war has exceeded 56,000 in Gaza
Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from Israel-Hamas war has exceeded 56,000 in Gaza.
The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 11:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says Israeli fighter jets will 'turn around' and won't attack Iran as he presses both sides to abide by ceasefire
Trump says Israeli fighter jets will 'turn around' and won't attack Iran as he presses both sides to abide by ceasefire.