Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school has risen to 80

By Associated Press

August 10, 2024 at 9:03AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school has risen to 80.

