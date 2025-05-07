Palestinian children in East Jerusalem could lose their schools as Israeli-ordered closures loom

JERUSALEM — Standing in the East Jerusalem school he attended as a young boy, Palestinian construction worker Ahmad Shweikeh studies his son's careful penmanship. This classroom may be closed Friday, leaving 9-year-old Laith with nowhere to study.
Shweikeh, 38, says he wants Laith — a shy boy, top of his class — to become a surgeon.
''I never expected this,'' Shweikeh said. ''I watched some of my classmates from here become engineers and doctors. I hoped Laith would follow in their footsteps."
The school is one of six across East Jerusalem run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees called UNRWA. Israeli soldiers in riot gear showed up at the schools last month and ordered them to shut down within 30 days. Now parents worry that their children will lose precious opportunities to learn. And they fret for their children's safety if they are made to enroll in Israeli schools.
The closure orders come after Israel banned UNRWA from operating on Israeli soil earlier this year, the culmination of a long campaign against the agency that intensified following the Hamas attacks on Israel Oct. 7, 2023.
UNRWA is the main provider of education and health care to Palestinian refugees across East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. While UNRWA schools in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have not received closing orders, the closures have left in limbo the nearly 800 Palestinian students in first through ninth grade in East Jerusalem. Israel has annexed East Jerusalem and considers the entire city its unified capital.
Israel says it will reassign students to other schools
The Israeli Ministry of Education says it will place the students into other Jerusalem schools. But parents, teachers and administrators caution that closing the main schools for the children of Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem promises a surge in absenteeism.