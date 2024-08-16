WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Palau's president says China is weaponizing lucrative tourism over his refusal to break ties with Taiwan.
Wires
Palau's president says China is weaponizing lucrative tourism over his refusal to break ties with Taiwan
Palau's president says China is weaponizing lucrative tourism over his refusal to break ties with Taiwan.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 16, 2024 at 4:45AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
A majority of Parliament elects Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand's prime minister
A majority of Parliament elects Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand's prime minister.