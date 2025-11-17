Palace Theatre sues Wrecktangle Pizza for $1.6 million over failed restaurant partnership

In April 2023, Wrecktangle agreed to borrow upwards of $3 million from the Palace to fund the restaurants’ “capital contribution” and make monthly installment payments starting in October 2023, including any interest. Alex Rogers, another owner of Wrecktangle, allegedly signed the guarantee on repayment of the loan for construction and operation of the restaurant. The Palace claims that cost is in excess of $3.3 million and Wrecktangle and Rogers are liable for repayment. The suit says the amount should be determined at trial but is “reasonably believed to be in excess of $1,650,000.”