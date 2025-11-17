Palace Theatre sues Wrecktangle Pizza for $1.6 million over failed restaurant partnership

What seemed like a harmonious partnership between the Palace Theatre and Wrecktangle Pizza has struck a discordant note.
The music venue filed a lawsuit last week in Hennepin County District Court alleging the restaurateurs breached their contract and owe $1.6 million fronted to open and operate Wrecktangle Wrestaurant in the heart of downtown St. Paul. The restaurant opened in August 2023 and was hailed as a natural fit between the popular music venue, which is operated by First Avenue, and the popular Detroit-style pizza makers, who had been awarded best pizza in the United States earlier that year by “Good Morning America.”
First Avenue had purchased the former Wild Tymes restaurant space next to the music venue and was looking for a partner. CEO Dayna Frank had met Jeff Rogers and Breanna Evans, two of the three owners of Wrecktangle Pizza, on a video shoot and brought them the idea of a restaurant for people to eat and drink before and after shows that could also serve daily foot traffic in downtown St. Paul.
By all indications, the partnership started strong.
“They have that live music ethos,” Frank told the Star Tribune ahead of the opening. “A little bit of willingness to push the boundaries to go a little bit further, and like a real joie de vivre.”
The restaurant was praised in the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press, with critics noting a more diverse menu showing the restaurateurs pushing themselves outside of their trademark pizza, while also offering additions like a walk-up window for individual slices.
“Where the Wrecktangle pizza crew goes, fun follows,” the Star Tribune wrote. “This supergroup responsible for Minneapolis’ most buzzed-about pan pizza has paired with the nightclub prowess of First Avenue for some superfun nightlife in downtown St. Paul. It’s a no-brainer that this is an ideal destination before or after a show at the Palace — with a late-night menu and pizza window. But it’s a great bar to belly up to any night of the week."
Less than two years after opening, the restaurant closed. There had been rumblings of water damage inside the restaurant, but the lawsuit doesn’t make any claims on what led to the closure.