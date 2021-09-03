PARIS — Officials in the principality of Monaco said Friday that Princess Charlene is in "stable" condition, following South African media reports that she was unwell.
The palace said it will issue a communique on the former Olympic swimmer's health later Friday. Princess Charlene, 43, who is married to Monaco's ruler, Prince Albert II, has been on an extended stay in her home country of South Africa.
She underwent an undisclosed operation in South Africa last month. The French newspaper Nice Matin quoted Albert at the time as saying that "the intervention went well, the princess is resting and we think tenderly of her."
She reportedly has been suffering from sinus problems.
