ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to 14 years in prison for corruption, a day after another special court convicted Khan for leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.

Khan and his wife are accused of retaining and selling state gifts when the former premier was in power.

The court also disqualified Khan for years from holding any public office ahead of Feb. 8 parliamentary elections.