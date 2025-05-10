Wires

May 10, 2025 at 6:50AM

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's foreign minister says his country would consider de-escalation if India does not carry out further attacks.

India says it is committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocates

India says it targeted Pakistani military bases after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at Indian air bases