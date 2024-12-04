PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in restive northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, resulting in a shootout in which five insurgents were killed and two others were wounded, the military said.
Pakistani troops kill 5 insurgents in a raid on their hideout in restive northwest
Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in restive northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, resulting in a shootout in which five insurgents were killed and two others were wounded, the military said.
By The Associated Press
It issued a statement stating that the raid occurred in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The military gave no further details about the slain or injured insurgents. However, previously most such raids were conducted against the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, who often target security forces.
The TTP is outlawed in Pakistan and is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban who control neighboring Afghanistan. Pakistan in recent months has witnessed a surge in militant violence, mostly blamed on TTP and other militant groups.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Korean President Yoon's martial law declaration raises questions over his political future
President Yoon Suk Yeol's stunning martial law declaration lasted just hours, but experts say it raised serious questions about his ability to govern for the remaining 2 1/2 years of his term and whether he will abide by democratic principles.